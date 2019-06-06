Woman sought for unprovoked attack on AVTA bus driver, $2500 reward offered

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Transit Authority is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a woman who allegedly attacked a bus driver on Monday, causing lacerations to the driver’s face.

The assault happened around 6 p.m. Monday, June 3, near Palmdale Boulevard and 5th Street West. The bus operator was “viciously assaulted by a female rider” as he was trying to assist her in boarding the bus with two children and a stroller, according to a news release from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority.

AVTA’s Customer Code of Conduct, section 3.4, requires that children be removed from strollers and strollers be collapsed prior to boarding the bus to ensure a safe environment for all passengers, according to the AVTA news release.

“The operator was simply explaining boarding policies regarding strollers and infants when he was the victim of this senseless and unprovoked attack,” said AVTA Executive Director Macy Neshati. “Without any warning, he was struck in the head several times and suffered lacerations on his face.”

Following the assault, the woman, her two children, and two companions exited the bus and left the scene. Law enforcement was contacted but the woman was not located, AVTA officials said in the news release.

“AVTA places the highest premium on the safety of our operators and passengers and we want to make it clear that we simply will not tolerate this kind of behavior towards our operators or passengers,” Neshati said. “Therefore, we are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.”

Community assistance may help investigators.

Anyone who witnessed the attack or recognizes the suspect is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2400.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority.]

