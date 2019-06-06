The Antelope Valley Times

Shooting outside graduation party in Lancaster leaves 2 injured

LANCASTER – Two people were hospitalized Thursday morning with injuries they suffered in a shooting outside a home in Lancaster where a graduation party was taking place.

Deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the 2600 block of Peaceful Way about 12:45 a.m. Thursday, June 6, and located the victims, who suffered non life threatening wounds and were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Sgt. B. Kinsella of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster Station.

The victims were in a vehicle when they were shot, Kinsella said.

A graduation party was underway when the shooting took place on the street, according to a source at the scene.

A detailed description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

The ages, names and genders of the victims were not disclosed.

No further information was available from the sheriff’s department.

