Lackey honors Love On Purpose Outreach Ministries as Nonprofit of the Year

SACRAMENTO- Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) welcomed Love On Purpose Outreach Ministries, Inc. to the Capitol to be honored at the annual Nonprofit of the Year ceremony. Mark and Tracy Vaughan, founders of the Antelope Valley organization, received the resolution alongside other honorees from around the state.

Love On Purpose Outreach Ministries, Inc. was recognized for the remarkable work done in the community, as well as for the support and transitional services provided to low-income and homeless individuals. Those services center around providing mobile hot shower trailers, food pantries, clothing, toiletries, physical and mental health care and outreach engagement to geographically isolated and economically disadvantaged communities.

“Mark and Tracy Vaughan and all the people who work at Love On Purpose Outreach Ministries are truly outstanding,” Lackey said. “LOP serves the people of the Antelope Valley by providing for their most immediate needs, with a hot shower and meal. They take it a step beyond that by making people feel cared for and heard; those services are invaluable to the community and are to be commended.”

The Nonprofit of the Year ceremony commenced Wednesday with an opportunity for the members to speak to the importance of nonprofits in the state. Each Nonprofit of the Year was honored on the floor and received a resolution outlining what they had done for their communities and photos with the Speaker and leadership.

[Information via news release from the office of Assemblyman Tom Lackey.]

