Supervisors approve motion to fight proposed HUD rule

LOS ANGELES – A motion calling for the implementation of a countywide plan to prevent families from being evicted if a proposed U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development rule change goes into effect was approved Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

The motion approved Tuesday directs County Counsel to analyze the proposed rule change and monitor any legal action aimed at challenging it to prevent it from taking effect and present recommendations to the board to possibly file and/or join in litigation to challenge it. [View the motion here.]

The motion also instructs the Los Angeles County Development Agency’s executive director, along with the county’s chief executive officer, the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, the Office of Immigrant Affairs, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, Coordinated Entry System Lead Agencies for Families, the Department of Public Social Services, and County Counsel to strategically reach out to vulnerable families who may be evicted through a culturally and linguistically inclusive plan that will include recommendations to prevent families from being displaced.

The motion also instructs the county to identify rental programs that could supplant federal subsidies for affected families so these families could remain together in one household. County departments are expected to report back in 60 days.

This motion also directs all county departments and agencies to refer all questions about the HUD proposal to the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs.

HUD has proposed requiring the verification of immigration status of all recipients of housing assistance under a covered program who are under the age of 62. Mixed-status families currently receive prorated assistance, which requires that household members ineligible for federal subsidies pay their fair share of rent.

“HUD’s proposal would force families to make an unthinkable choice — stay together as a family or separate while some family members remain in their homes,” said Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, who co-authored the motion. “We will do everything in our power to fight this injustice.”

HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in testimony last month before the House Financial Services Committee that the proposed rule “provides a six- month deferral on request if they have not found another place to live and that can be renewed two times for a total of 18 months.”

In an interview on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Carson said federal law bars people in the country without legal permission from receiving housing assistance from HUD.

“For them to suggest I should break the law, what is the real implication — we can just pick and choose the laws we want to enforce?” Carson said. “Of course we feel sympathy for people. Of course we don’t want anybody out on the street.

“But the real thing that is hurting people is our failure to address this immigration system that is drawing people here and keeping them here and that are so unfair to American citizens who have been paying taxes and working here.”

–