“Paws in the Park” coming to Yellen Dog Park June 15

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host the second annual Paws in the Park event on Saturday, June 15, from 9 to 11 a.m., at Yellen Dog Park, located at 5100 East Avenue S in Palmdale.

This event is free and open to the public.

Entertainment will include a splash zone and fun photo area, and “paw art” supplies will be available. Community Partners will also be on site as part of the festivities.

Yellen Dog Park features separate enclosures for big and small dogs to allow them to socialize freely and make new friends.

“Remember to bring swimsuits, ‘paw boots,’ and ‘cowdog’ hats as we kick up our heels and celebrate our second annual Paws in the Park,” said Senior Program Leader Joi Christy.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

