Homeless count increases in the Antelope Valley

by 8 Comments

LANCASTER – Homelessness in the Antelope Valley increased nearly 3% over the past year to reach an estimated 3,293 people, according to data released Tuesday by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

“The news that homelessness has increased 2.8 percent in Antelope Valley is concerning, but not surprising,” said Elise Buik, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Los Angeles. “We are doing more than ever before, but the cost and limited availability of housing is a strong headwind.”

The full 2019 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count report can be found on the LAHSA website [here]. The report helps determine how resources are distributed and provides insight into some of the root causes of homelessness, including housing affordability.

The overall data shows a drastic increase in homelessness across Los Angeles County — a 12% jump over the past year to reach an estimated 58,936 people.

“We have the largest unsheltered population in the nation and one of the largest homeless counts across America. Only New York has more people experiencing homelessness on any given night,” said LAHSA Executive Director Peter Lynn.

The numbers are up in LA County despite tens of thousands of people who have moved off the streets and into permanent housing. In the last year alone, the county has helped 21,631 people find permanent homes, while another 27,080 who were homeless at some point during the year were able to lift themselves out of homelessness, according to the data.

According to the figures for the Antelope Valley, roughly 1,171 homeless people are sheltered, while another 2,122 are unsheltered. The AV’s homeless population is 55% male and 44% female, with 1.5% identifying as transgender or gender non-conforming.

Other facts about the 2019 homeless population in the AV

  • African Americans make up 38% of the homeless population, followed by whites at 30%, and Hispanic or Latino at 25%.
  • 21% are under 18.
  • 25% of homeless people age 18 and over suffer from serious mental illness.
  • Homelessness among veterans decreased by 53% over the past year, dropping to 118.

Click here to view the complete fact sheet for Service Planning Area 1 ‐ Antelope Valley.

 

 

 

 

Filed Under: Home, Lancaster, Palmdale, Politics

8 comments

8 comments for "Homeless count increases in the Antelope Valley"

  1. I hope there are plans to cool off the homeless in the summer and get them a source of hydration. Some of them have many health conditions that cause them to be confused and mentally unstable.

    Reply

  2. And Lancaster’s mayor thinks the solution is to arm the citizenry to shoot the homeless “if necessary.” Seriously, it’s a video interview he recently gave. I mean, he hopes it doesn’t come to that, but hey, it might. In the meantime, he has shown little commitment to actually dealing with the homeless crisis – he was on watch when they closed down our only shelter.

    How about better ideas? The Toys R Us shopping center is now fenced off, with 10s of thousand of square feet of building space just sitting there empty. One of the spots used to be a Hometown Buffet – hmm, a restaurant. Seems like this could house a lot of homeless folks with space and facility to feed them, too. THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX.

    I don’t want people sleeping on my front porch, leaving needles and poop on the sidewalks. It’s awful. I don’t think we, as a society, should put up with this. WE MUST DO BETTER. Thirty+ years of trickle down economics is decimating our society. No health care, unaffordable rents and stagnant wages. The rich get richer and the rest of us can eventually sleep on the streets.

    But stupidity and greed reign supreme. Every time someone votes Republican, they are stupidly voting to screw themselves unless they are the 1% – and those are the greedy. But as long as Republicans give you permission to hate everyone who is gay, a woman, elderly, too young, too brown, just not white enough, way too black, Jewish, Muslim, speaks a language other than English, is pro-choice, knows climate change is real – well, they keep voting for those who are slowly starving, killing and legislating everyone they don’t like out of existence. In the Republican plan to combat homelessness, we just arrest them, starve them or just kill them outright and problem solved.

    And in Lancaster, our city government builds roundabouts while people starve on the streets. Yeah, I’m so glad they have their priorities straight.

    Reply

  3. Go figure, they are coming up from LA, or should I say shipped. Amazing how the Hispanic population is less then African Americans and White’s. I wonder why. Build the wall.

    Reply

  4. For 3 years I have suggested that Palmdale and Lancaster with unincorporated AV request it’s own HUD CoC District separate from LA. The Cities of Long Beach, Glendale, Pasadena and LA have their on CoC. Long Beach which is a little bigger than AV in population but AV has almost twice the homeless count. Long Beach because they have their own HUD CoC receives $9 million dollars a year directly from HUD. Antelope Valley receives around $3.5 Million. We continually get the short in the stip and are treated like stepchildren with LA County. Let’s stop crying and take things into our own hands and go directly to HUD to request our own HUD CoC District. Is Mayor Hofbauer and Parris leaders, what is Congresswoman Katy Hill or Kevin McCarty doing for AV?

    Reply

  5. According to Marv and Rex, 67 homeless people a day are being sent from LA on the Metrolink to Los Angeles. Those were figures provided by our crack police chief D’Errico. In a year, that means in a year, we would have 24,445.

    We realize there is a homeless problem in Lancaster and on the BLVD. But there aren’t 24,445 homeless people.

    A bigger problem is how Marv and Rex handle the homeless situation. What happened to the million dollars the county gave us? Why did they close down the homeless shelter? Why are they bulldozing homeless encampments? Why are they spending $10 million on LEAPS for no results when that money could address the homeless situation? Why did Ehrlich get a sweet no bid deal for Kensington, which really doesn’t address homelessness? Why is our mayor suggesting we take to the streets with concealed weapons and shoot the homeless if they rob us?

    Reply

