‘Music in the Parks’ kicks off Thursday at Poncitán Square

PALMDALE – Local favorites Seventh Switch will bring a variety of musical styles to Poncitlán Square this Thursday, June 6, as the city of Palmdale kicks off the first of eight “Music in the Parks” events. Admission and parking are free. Poncitlán Square is located at 9th St. East, between Ave. Q-9 & Ave. Q-10.

Free dance lessons will be held before the event at 5:30 p.m. Music in the Parks will run from 6 to 8 p.m. and will include live music, kid activities, family friendly games such as croquet, giant checkers and chalk art, as well as food trucks, featuring Tacos El Superior and Kona Ice.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on. Attendees may bring food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Seventh Switch performs a variety of classic rock, cumbias, rock en Español, country, reggae, disco/funk, calypso, rockabilly, Tex-Mex, 80’s and more.

“Bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit back and enjoy the beautiful summer evening in Palmdale,” said Senior Program Leader Joi Christy.

Music in the Parks events will run eight consecutive weeks (excluding July 4), alternating between Poncitlán Square, located at 9th St. East between Ave. Q-9 & Ave. Q-10, and Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716 55th St. East.

The remaining schedule includes:

Thursday, June 13 – Domenic Massari Park

POP Vision – Top 40 -All ages and experiences are encouraged to attend.

Food trucks: Izzy’s Taco House and Paleteria Y Dulceria Jessie.

Family friendly games including giant soccer, giant Jenga and chalk art.

Thursday, June 20 – Poncitlán Square

The Akoustiks – a twist of flavor and soul.

Food trucks: Spyro Gyros, Paleteria Y Dulceria Jessie. Recreation & Family friendly games including croquet, giant checkers, chalk art, and more.

Thursday, June 27 – Domenic Massari Park

On Tap – Classic Rock, Pop, Country, Blues & Oldies

Thursday, July 11 – Poncitlán Square

Runaway – Country

Thursday, July 18 – Domenic Massari Park

Code Red – Everything from Rock to Country

Thursday, July 25 – Poncitlán Square

The Dance Band – R&B/Classics

Thursday, August 1 – Domenic Massari Park

RicJames Band

For more information, call Palmdale’s recreation and culture office at 661-267-5611, Monday through Thursday, between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

