Applicants sought for Palmdale Aerospace Academy board position

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Aerospace Academy is seeking applications for one board director to represent the city of Palmdale for a three-year term to expire July 31, 2022.

The deadline to return applications is Thursday, June 13, at 6 p.m. Completed applications may be mailed (postmarked by the deadline), hand-delivered to the City Clerk’s office, located at 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite C, or submitted by email to cityclerkdepartment@cityofpalmdale.org.

The classified ad, a description of the duties and responsibilities, and The Palmdale Aerospace Academy application are available on the City’s website at www.cityofpalmdale.org, or in the City Clerk’s department. Applicants are encouraged to attach a resume.

The Board generally meets on the third Monday of the month at 4:15 p.m. at The Palmdale Aerospace Academy, located at 3300 East Palmdale Boulevard, Palmdale.

Board members must be willing and able to attend regular meetings, participate in fundraising events on behalf of the organization, attend special events and participate in professional development activities. If appointed, the applicant will be required to pass a background check, and submit a Statement of Economic Interests, Form 700.

For more information, call the City Clerk at 661-267-5151.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

