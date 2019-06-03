Extended summer hours announced for Joe Davies Heritage Airpark

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42, located at 2001 Ave. P, has announced its extended summer hours for 2019.

From June 1 through Aug. 31, Airpark will be closed on Mondays; open Tuesdays through Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Sundays, from 2 to 7 p.m., excluding major holidays and inclement weather. Admission and parking are free.

Returning this summer are the popular Twilight Tours, which will be held on June 13, July 18 and Aug. 15. The Airpark will be open from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., with guided tours provided at 6:30 and 8 p.m. Picnic tables and BBQs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Bring your families, friends and out-of-town visitors to see an amazing display of aircraft which reflect Palmdale’s amazing aerospace heritage,” said Palmdale Recreation Coordinator Kathleen Whiteside.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

About Joe Davies Heritage Airpark

Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42 is a family friendly, uniquely Palmdale destination centered around displays of aircraft that portray the aerospace heritage and present the historical significance of United States Air Force Plant 42 in a way that generates pride among residents and prestige among peers.

Visitors to Joe Davies Heritage Airpark may view a collection of aircraft flown, tested, designed, produced or modified at United States Air Force Plant 42. The airpark includes 21 retired military aircraft on static display, plus a 1/8 scale model of the B-2 Spirit, an AGM-28 Hound Dog Missile, a B-52, a C-46, and various aircraft components. When fully developed, the airpark will showcase over 40 retired military and civilian aircraft.

For additional information, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/airpark.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]