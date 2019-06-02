Barricade in Littlerock ends after about 9 hours with no suspect

LITTLEROCK- A burglary suspect barricaded himself inside a shed in Littlerock Saturday after he was recognized by Palmdale sheriff’s deputies on patrol but was not inside when a SWAT team made entry hours later, authorities said.

It started about 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, sheriff’s officials said.

“Palmdale Station deputies observed an outstanding armed burglary suspect near the 35000 block of 82nd Street East in Littlerock. Deputies attempted to contact the male suspect, who retreated to a storage shed in the rear yard of the location. Additional deputies responded to the location and established a containment,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

A sheriff’s SWAT team was called to the scene as well as crisis negotiators, and three nearby houses were evacuated, according to the news release.

“At approximately 9 p.m. [the SWAT team] made the entry into the shed and [were] unable to locate the suspect. The area was deemed safe and all neighborhood evacuees were allowed to return to their home. No injuries were reported,” the news release states.

No additional information was available on the incident, and the suspect’s name was not immediately released.

