Barricade in Littlerock ends after about 9 hours with no suspect

[Image via LASD Twitter]
LITTLEROCK- A burglary suspect barricaded himself inside a shed in Littlerock Saturday after he was recognized by Palmdale sheriff’s deputies on patrol but was not inside when a SWAT team made entry hours later, authorities said.

It started about 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, sheriff’s officials said.

“Palmdale Station deputies observed an outstanding armed burglary suspect near the 35000 block of 82nd Street East in Littlerock. Deputies attempted to contact the male suspect, who retreated to a storage shed in the rear yard of the location. Additional deputies responded to the location and established a containment,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

A sheriff’s SWAT team was called to the scene as well as crisis negotiators, and three nearby houses were evacuated, according to the news release.

“At approximately 9 p.m. [the SWAT team] made the entry into the shed and [were] unable to locate the suspect. The area was deemed safe and all neighborhood evacuees were allowed to return to their home. No injuries were reported,” the news release states.

No additional information was available on the incident, and the suspect’s name was not immediately released.

  1. You have to create a drama in order to keep those overtime hours coming. The whole situation was a joke, but the boat dealerships will reap the rewards.

  4. All that happened is the Sheriff’s and swat destroyed citizens property, tore down gates that we’re unlocked, broke windows that are see through, tore down walls, broke chairs, even broke security cameras on main house that we’re installed days before to protect residents. Sheriff’s refused to show and give a copy of a warrant for tossing up the main house where suspect was not in. All this on a hunch that suspect was in room and was not. If cops act illegally with out warrants and barge in like criminals how do they gain our trust. They also denied residents a property damage report which is the law. Bad procedures bad investigative skills.

  5. “the area was deemed safe, and all neighborhood evacuees were allowed to return to their home.” The outstanding armed burglary suspect definitely pulled off an outstanding maneuver by outsmarting the SWAT team, crises negotiators, and all the additional deputies.

