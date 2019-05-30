Lancaster Sheriff Station’s Community Advisory Committee to hold public meeting June 4

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Community Advisory Committee, in partnership with Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, will host a community collaboration meeting this Tuesday, June 4.

It starts at 6 p.m. at Cole Middle School, located at 3126 East Avenue I in Lancaster. Attendees will hear a short presentation on Lancaster Sheriff’s Station’s progress in meeting the terms of the DOJ Settlement Agreement. [Read more on the DOJ agreement here.]

“Our community is facing some difficult challenges. Let’s work as a whole community to identify our safety needs and work towards finding solutions that are inclusive, effective and empower all of our residents,” states a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

Established in 2012, Lancaster’s Community Advisory Committee is comprised of residents, business owners, and leaders throughout Lancaster Station’s patrol areas who act as a liaison between the Sheriff’s Department and the local community.

“The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Community Advisory Committee seeks to bridge the gab between the community and our local law enforcement,” according to the group’s Facebook page.

For more information, email lancastercac@gmail.com.

