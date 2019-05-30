Help Lancaster detectives ID robbery suspect

LANCASTER – If you recognize the man in this image, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspect is wanted for robbery, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect is an adult white male, about 35 years old, around 5 feet 9 inches tall, and approximately 210 pounds. He has brown hair with a receding hairline and brown eyes. He is pictured with a beard, but that may have been shaved, sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Elizondo at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.