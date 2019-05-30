Arraignment postponed in Lake LA stabbing death

LANCASTER – An Antelope Valley woman charged with fatally stabbing her boyfriend in Lake Los Angeles last month was ordered Thursday to remain jailed in lieu of $2 million bail.

Melissa Buranasombati, 31, is charged with murder — along with a knife use allegation — in connection with the stabbing of Edward Cole, 31.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on April 9 at a home in the 41700 block of 156th Street East. Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call and found Cole suffering from stab wounds, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital of a stab wound to the chest, according to the coroner’s office.

Buranasombati was arrested the same day by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and has remained behind bars since then.

She was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in a Lancaster courtroom but her arraignment was postponed to July 3, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

If convicted as charged, Buranasombati could face a maximum of 26 years to life in state prison, prosecutors said.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Previous related stories:

Woman charged in Lake LA stabbing death

Man stabbed in Lake Los Angeles, later dies at hospital.

–