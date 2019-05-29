Senate approves measure to address CA’s homeless crisis

SACRAMENTO – The California State Senate on Wednesday unanimously approved Senate Bill 333, a measure that requires a long-term, strategic plan to combat homelessness across the state, complete with specific goals and benchmarks.

“If California is serious about helping people get back on their feet and off the street, we have to be equally serious about ensuring homeless dollars are not wasted in the bureaucracy,” said 21st District Senator Scott Wilk, who authored the bill.

SB 333 stems from a report released last year by the California State Auditor who, at the request of Wilk and Assemblyman Tom Lackey, investigated California’s statewide efforts to solve the homelessness and found inadequacies.

In 2018, California had 134,000 residents without a home on any given night, according to data provided by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“This bill will hold state government accountable in its effort to address homelessness and ensure that not a single cent from the taxpayer goes to waste,” Wilk said. “This crisis is just too big and too critical to do otherwise.”

SB 333, co-authored by Assemblyman Tom Lackey, addresses several recommendations from the State Auditor’s report. Specifically, the bill requires the Homeless Coordinating and Financing Council to develop and implement a statewide, strategic plan to address homelessness in California, including goals, objectives and timelines, plus metrics for measuring their achievements.

SB 333 will now go to the Assembly for consideration.

[Information via news release from the office of Senator Scott Wilk.]