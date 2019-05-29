Palmdale seeks input from residents for park design planning

PALMDALE — The city of Palmdale is hosting a series of community meetings to gather feedback from residents about what features they would like to see at their neighborhood parks.

Meetings will be held:

Wednesday, June 12, and Wednesday, July 10, at Rancho Vista Park, located on the corner of 35th Street West and Town Center Drive.

Friday, June 14, and Thursday, July 11, at Yellen Park, located at 5100 East Avenue S.

All meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The first meeting at each location will cover an overview and discussion of the proposed park amenities, while the second meeting will present a final site plan for review and comment.

“We’re looking forward to meeting with our residents and getting their input on these exciting new park projects,” said Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith. “Either attend a meeting or complete our online survey so that your voice is heard.”

To help finance these projects, the City is applying for State of California and Los Angeles County grant funding.

Residents may register to receive updates at www.cityofpalmdale.org/parkdesign.

To learn more, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–