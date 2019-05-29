Man found dead in Lancaster home

LANCASTER – A man was found dead at a home in Lancaster Tuesday night after a fight between two family members, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, in the 44600 block of Gillan Avenue, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Deputies assigned to the Lancaster Station responded to the location regarding a family disturbance/person possibly mentally ill call. Upon their arrival, they located the victim who was deceased at the location, and learned there had been an altercation between two family members,” the news release states.

Family members were interviewed at the scene, but no arrest was immediately reported.

The age and name of the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

