Lancaster man convicted of strangling appliance repairwoman

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man was convicted Wednesday of strangling a woman who was sent to his home to repair a refrigerator nearly two years ago.

Jurors deliberated about 45 minutes before finding Williams Franklin Hughes III, 32, guilty of first-degree murder for the July 14, 2017, killing of Lyndi Fisher, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Hughes is due back in a Lancaster courtroom June 14 for the sanity phase of his trial, in which a judge will determine whether he was sane or insane at the time of the crime.

Hughes could face up to 55 years to life in state prison if he is found to have been sane at the time of Fisher’s killing, according to Santiago.

Hughes told sheriff’s deputies that Fisher had been injured while fixing an appliance at his home in the 43200 block of Doverwood Court. He told deputies that he had briefly left his home and that he saw the woman unresponsive on the floor when he returned, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported shortly after his arrest.

Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hughes was arrested the following day and has remained behind bars since then.

