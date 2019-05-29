The Antelope Valley Times

Your community. Your issues. Your news.

L.A. County aims to improve child welfare response

by 4 Comments

The Joint Legislative Audit Committee ordered the audit last summer, shortly after the torture and killing of 10-year-old Anthony Avalos in Lancaster. Click image to view the audit report.

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors called Tuesday for a detailed plan to implement recommendations of a state audit finding that child welfare workers fail to act quickly enough to keep children safe, including a strategy for hiring more senior staffers.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger recommended that DCFS Director Bobby Cagle work with the Office of Child Protection and the county’s CEO to analyze the audit recommendations and figure out the cost of implementing them.

In her motion, Barger said the Department of Children and Family Services’ office in Palmdale, in the Fifth District that she represents, struggles more than most to recruit managers. The ratio there is one supervisor to every 7.3 social workers, despite a union agreement that no supervisor should be responsible for managing more than six people.

She suggested the department consider financial bonuses and other incentives to attract employees for the Palmdale office.

The motion to develop a plan was approved without comment by the board and a report is expected back in 60 days. [View the motion here.]

In a review of the entire child welfare agency that was made public last Tuesday, auditors found that children were sometimes left in unsafe and abusive situations for months because investigations lagged and criminal background checks and home inspections weren’t completed before youngsters were placed in new homes. [View the state audit report here.]

In a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders, California State Auditor Elaine Howle said DCFS completed roughly three-quarters of all safety and risk assessments on time in fiscal year 2017-18 and failed to ever complete 8-10% of each type of assessment.

“We also found numerous instances in which these assessments were not accurate, including several safety assessments that social workers prepared and submitted without actually visiting the child’s home,” the letter states. “Even if supervisors had identified and corrected many of these issues upon review, we found that they often completed such reviews long after social workers had made decisions regarding children’s safety.”

Social workers failed to consider important risk factors such as past instances of domestic violence or the results of prior DCFS investigations, despite the availability of this information, according to auditors.

The auditors said DCFS Director Bobby Cagle told them an internal review found that some employees weren’t relying on the assessment as decision- making tools but as a bureaucratic extra step. Cagle said training set to roll out next July would help address that issue.

DCFS received more than 167,000 allegations of abuse and neglect in fiscal year 2017-18. Employees are required to complete safety assessments within 48 hours of meeting children in person for the first time and wrap up risk assessments within 30 days.

To manage that workload, the department’s budget increased more than 20% from 2013 to 2017 and hundreds of additional social workers were hired.

But a lack of hard deadlines for reports and limited quality assurance reviews means the department is still falling short by the auditors’ measure. And recruiting for supervisors does not seem to have kept pace with other hires, with managers’ direct reports rising from 5.5 social workers in August 2017 to 6.3 by October 2018, according to the audit.

Auditors recommended complying with a six to one ratio set by union agreement by May 2020. The report also called for mechanisms to better track completion of various investigations, background checks and safety and risk assessments required by law.

In a response to a draft of the audit, dated May 1, Cagle said his agency agreed with the recommendations and was already implementing changes. However, in a follow-up statement the department said some delays are outside the agency’s control.

“Our department fared considerably better than other jurisdictions in California that have an average of 41% of their cases bypassing state deadlines,” the statement said. “Reform is not about a single point in time; true change takes time in order to have a meaningful impact on a system as large and diverse as Los Angeles County’s, and it must be a sustained, continuous process that addresses emerging issues and systemic challenges as they develop. We are committed to doing just that in collaboration with our elected officials and community partners.”

The Joint Legislative Audit Committee ordered the audit last summer, shortly after the torture and killing of 10-year-old Anthony Avalos in Lancaster, allegedly at the hands of his mother and her boyfriend. Anthony and 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez of Palmdale, whose mother and her boyfriend were convicted of his 2013 torture killing, were both the subject of multiple reports to DCFS and two caseworkers. Two supervisors are awaiting trial on charges of child abuse related to Gabriel’s death.

Auditors reviewed 10 child death cases in which the victims had been the subjects of department referrals and identified “numerous errors of varying levels of severity,” including that social workers failed to interview children away from their parents.

Previous related story: State audit finds L.A. County leaves children at risk for months

Filed Under: Home, Palmdale, Politics

4 comments

4 comments for "L.A. County aims to improve child welfare response"

  1. “Two supervisors are awaiting trial on charges of child abuse related to Gabriel’s death.”

    They need some serious time behind bars.

    Reply

  2. “We also found numerous instances in which these assessments were not accurate…workers prepared and submitted without actually visiting the child’s home”.

    Now how does a CSW write a report without visiting the home?

    Answer: You make it up.

    Just like the Mad Hatter says.
    There has got to be a State Attorney General Investigation and criminal indictments and prosecutions if this audit is true.

    When the Trump Administration was said to be separating children from parents because they were non-citizen, transient, indigent foreigners, there was a large scale hue and cry mostly from the liberals. However, if one of your state agencies follows suit no one even musters a lowly wimper.

    Reply

  3. DCFS needs to be dismantled. This agency exists with over a 2 billion dollar budget and still can’t operate efficiently without harming innocent children. They hire the most unsophisticated people who often show up at a household – The Emergency Social Worker – sometimes with law enforcement, oftentimes based on a false narrative given by vengence seeking neighbors – The Anonymous Reporter – and magically the resident is immediately culled into the Alice In Wonderland atmosphere of insanity.

    Notice that they have difficulty recruiting supervisors in Palmdale; but they’re not telling you why.

    The Palmdale DCFS agency exists with a predisposition that every anonymous report is valid and true. And, the EMS will often fabricate and embellish allegations to bolster false complaints.

    This is evidenced by the assigned CSW reports which may include past history of any past criminal history – even cases dismissed for lack of evidence – merely to show justification for them taking your children away.

    All this to destabilize an otherwise slightly imperfect domicile yet one where children were greatly loved. One where a child was pampered and showered with all the necessities, and most importantly, one where the children were emotionally well adjusted and genuinely happy.

    Don’t let Palmdale DCFS in your door. They could legally kidnap your kids. Then you’d find youself down the rabbit hole in the world of juvenile court. If you doubt; just go visit the court any day and you’ll find hundreds of people – obviously unhappy, mostly frustrated – where they’re made to wait. And wait they do – told to show up at 8:30 am and wait to be called only after having waited all day; name called at 4pm to be let in the “court room” only to be rescheduled weeks later to repeat the experience.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *