Help Lancaster detectives ID home burglar

LANCASTER – If you recognize the person in this image, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspect is wanted for breaking into a local residence, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“The teen/young adult pictured in the bulletin appears to be wearing glasses and possibly a light colored Hollister brand hoodie with distinct writing in the front,” the news release states.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Keesee at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.