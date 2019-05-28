Win free DryTown season passes in Palmdale’s “Recycle Coach” app contest

PALMDALE – Palmdale residents can win free DryTown Water Park season passes for four by taking part in a contest designed to help spread the word about the new Recycle Coach app and its many helpful uses.

By simply downloading the app and/or sharing the city’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter messages regarding the app contest and then posting them on the Recycle Coach app, two residents will be selected to win two 2019 DryTown Water Park season passes each, for a total of four passes to be given away. The contest is free and open to Palmdale residents.

“Managing household trash, recycling and reporting issues in our community is made easy with the Recycle Coach app,” said Palmdale Management Analyst Mica Schuler.

“The app enables you to get a personalized collection and event schedules, provides tools to set customized reminders for things like regular collections, holiday changes and events, notifications for street sweeping, a forum for general questions regarding trash/recycling services, and the ability to report issues such as graffiti vandalism, traffic light malfunctions, park restroom problems, illegal dumping and more directly to city staff. By using the GPS function on their phone residents can pinpoint the exact locations,” Schuler added.

To enter, residents need to download the Recycle Coach app, select the Report a Problem tab, Select a Problem and then select Contest and post “I have downloaded the app” in the description section for one entry.

“If you have already have the app and/or to receive additional entries, you may share any of the city’s Recycle Coach posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, which is worth one entry for each share,” Schuler said. “Let us know that you’ve shared one of the posts in the description section of the Contest entry, and include your social media user name.”

Residents can download the Recycle Coach app or free for iOS/Android devices. The contest will runs May 30 through June 19 and the winners will be selected randomly on June 19.

“Follow us on the city’s Facebook page, City of Palmdale-Government, on Instagram and on Twitter at Palmdale City for more information and updates about the contest,” Schuler said.

For more information, call 661-267-5300.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

