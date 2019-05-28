Robin Hood featured as mid-week movie at Palmdale City Library

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library continues its Mid-Week Movies program this Wednesday with a showing of the movie Robin Hood.

It starts at at 5:30 pm. Wednesday, May 29, at the Library, located at 700 East Palmdale Boulevard. Admission and popcorn are free.

In Robin Hood (2018) rated PG-13, a war-hardened crusader and his Moorish commander mount a daring revolt against the corrupt English crown. Robin Hood stars Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx who take on the roles of Robin Hood and Little John.

“Come enjoy a familiar adventure with a new twist,” stated Circulation Supervisor Janet McLagan.

The Library hosts a free showing of featured films every Wednesday evening. Movies scheduled to be shown in June include Dog’s Way Home on June 5, Cinderella on June 12, Mortal Engines on June 19, and Spider-Man: Homecoming on June 26.

This program is made possible through the support of the Friends of the Palmdale City Library.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

