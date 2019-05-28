Motorcycle safety enforcement in Lancaster this Thursday

LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have extra deputies on patrol this Thursday looking for violations made by drivers and motorcyclists that increase the risk of crashes.

The motorcycle safety enforcement operation will be conducted between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday, May 30, in Lancaster, according to a news release by the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“In 2017, there were 576 people killed in motorcycle crashes statewide, up nearly 17 percent from 494 in 2015. Over the course of the past 3 years, motorcycle-involved collisions have resulted in 47 fatal and 895 injury crashes in the cities policed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department,” the sheriff’s news release states.

According to sheriff’s officials”

Drivers should be alert for motorcyclists, as many motorcycle crashes are caused when drivers do not see them. Check your mirrors and blind spots, especially when merging, turning or changing lanes.

Riders should make themselves visible by wearing brightly colored, protective clothing and keeping lights on during the day. Riders should also change lanes only when there is enough room and always wear a Department of Transportation compliant helmet.

Although lane splitting is now legal, motorcyclists should be extra careful traveling between lanes, avoiding the practice next to large vehicles like big rigs, buses and motorhomes, and factoring in lane width, traffic flow, and roadway conditions.

All motorcycle riders, regardless of skill level, are encouraged to enroll in the California Motorcyclist Safety Program. Information and training locations are available at http://www.californiamotorcyclist.com/ or by calling 1-877 RIDE-411 (1-877-743-3411).

Funding for motorcycle safety enforcement operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–