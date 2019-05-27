Tanker spills 4,800 gallons of fuel in two-vehicle crash on 14 Fwy

SANTA CLARITA – One person was injured in a crash Sunday morning on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Santa Clarita involving a small passenger vehicle and a fuel tanker that spilled about 4,800 gallons of gasoline onto the highway, authorities said.

That injured person was taken to an area hospital, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.

The crash on the northbound freeway at Soledad Canyon Road occurred a little before 4 a.m. Sunday, May 26, the California Highway Patrol reported. The impact caused the car to overturn onto its roof, and caused the tanker to block three lanes of the freeway.

A Sigalert was issued at 4:14 a.m., closing all northbound lanes as well as the Sand Canyon Road on-ramp to the northbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway.

The CHP reported at 4:45 a.m. that an unknown amount of the fuel entered into the storm drain, later adding that the tanker had one double trailer, which overturned, and “the car unit is not driveable.”

At 5:32 a.m., the CHP reported that it “will be several hours before the tanker is able to be flipped back over and all the fuel is taken out.”

Caltrans reported that about 4,800 gallons of gasoline spilled.

