Renovations complete at Eastside Pool in Lancaster

LANCASTER – The city of Lancaster has completed the following improvements to Eastside Pool: interior and exterior painting, pool deck resurfacing, pool bowl plastering, replacement of locker room and shower heaters, installation of upgraded restroom and locker room amenities, two energy-efficient pool boilers, two air conditioning units, two drinking fountains, a chemical control system, LED lighting, additional lanes for swim meets, and reconstruction of the retractable skylight.

The work includes Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility improvements, such as upgraded benches, doors, countertops, sinks and faucets. There is a new 100-foot wide by 25-foot tall wall mural that depicts a tropical beach scene, designed and hand painted by local Lancaster artist Julius Eastman.

A Proposition A grant from Los Angeles County and City Capital Improvement Funds helped finance the $350,000 project.

A majority of the construction occurred after hours or between swim sessions to ensure minimal interruption to classes and operating hours.

In addition to the enhancements to Eastside Pool, improvements to 5th Street East were also made to make traveling to the pool easier and safer. Crews constructed pedestrian curb bulb-outs with ADA compliant curb ramps to shorten the crossing distance at several locations. New traffic striping was also installed to create buffered bike lanes. These improvements comply with the Master Plan of Trails and Bikeways and were primarily funded with Active Transportation Program (ATP) grant funds.

Eastside Pool is part of Deputy Pierre W. Bain Park, a 13-acre park located at 45045 5th Street East. This is a year-round public indoor heated facility that hosts lap and recreational swimming, lessons for all ages, water exercise and therapy classes, and competitions.

For more information regarding Eastside Pool, call 661-723-6077, click here, or visit www.cityoflancasterca.org/parks-recreation-arts.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

–