Driver killed in Lancaster traffic crash

LANCASTER – Authorities believe speed and alcohol played a factor in a traffic crash in Lancaster Friday night that killed one person.

It happened around 10:52 p.m. Friday, May 24, on Avenue K-12 and 60th Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary information gathered at the scene revealed a male adult was driving south on 60th Street West swerving in and out of traffic in a mid-size sedan. The driver of the second vehicle, accompanied by two small children, was also south on 60th Street West in a smaller-sized SUV,” the news release states.

“The mid-sized sedan appeared to have rear ended the driver side portion of the small SUV, which caused the SUV to swerve off the roadway and roll

over on the west side of 60th Street West and into a dirt ditch. The driver of the mid-sized vehicle, while still traveling south, lost control of the vehicle [and] the vehicle rolled over at least two or three times before coming to rest on its roof top along the center median south of Avenue K-12,” the news release states.

The driver of the mid-sized sedan was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital where he died of his injuries, according to the news release. His name has not yet been release pending next of kin notification.

Officials did not say what, if any injuries, were sustained by the occupants in the other vehicle (small SUV).

“Speed and alcohol appear to be a primary factor in this collision,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact traffic investigators at Lancaster Sheriff Station at 661-948-8466.

