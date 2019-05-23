Summer beach bus from AV to Santa Monica starts May 27

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County’s annual summer beach bus service between the Antelope Valley and Santa Monica will start Monday, May 27.

Buses will operate every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, plus Memorial Day and Labor Day. The service ends Labor Day, Sept. 2.

The buses will leave Sgt. Steve Owen Park in Lancaster at 8:30 a.m. and the Palmdale Transportation Center at 9 a.m. They reach Santa Monica Beach near the pier at 10:50 a.m.

Return trips leave the Santa Monica pier parking lot at 3:30 p.m. and arrive at the Palmdale Transportation Center at 5:25 p.m. and at Owen Park at 5:40 p.m.

Roundtrip cost is $6 for children and adults, or $2 for seniors over age 60 and persons with disabilities. Passengers must have the exact fare.

Children under age 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Reservations can be made up to 10 days in advance or no later than 10 a.m. the day before the trip at www.LAGoBus.com. For questions, call 626-458-3909 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Riders are encouraged to be at the bus stop 10 minutes prior to departure. Riders who miss the bus in Santa Monica must find their own transportation back to the Antelope Valley.

[Information via news release from the office of Supervisor Kathryn Barger.]

–