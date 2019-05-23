Memorial Day ceremonies planned in Palmdale, Lancaster

PALMDALE – The Antelope Valley Service Organization Association (AVSOA) will hold its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 27, at 11 a.m., at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, located at 2200 East Avenue S in Palmdale.

This event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

Assemblyman Tom Lackey will offer welcoming remarks and introduce the dignitaries. Major Conrad Hernandez, Commander of Highland High School’s Air Force JROTC will serve as Master of Ceremonies. Local organizations participating in the Memorial Day event include Highland High School Air Force JROTC, American Legion Post 348, Elks Lodge 2027, VFW Post 3552, 348 Auxiliary, The American Legion Riders, the Blue Star Mothers of America – CA-14, and Palmdale Veterans Honor Guard.

The ceremony will include the raising of the colors and Pledge of Allegiance, invocation and benediction by chaplain Gary Bassett, the National Anthem, Table of Honor Ceremony, laying of wreaths and a salute to veterans. The ceremony will conclude with taps.

Immediately following the ceremony, there will be an observance held at the old Palmdale Cemetery, located at 20th Street East.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

Memorial eve and day ceremonies planned for Lancaster

The Antelope Valley Detachment #930 Marine Corps League will host its 22nd annual Memorial Eve Candlelight Ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at 7 p.m., at the Antelope Valley Cemetery District/Lancaster Cemetery, located at 111 East Lancaster Boulevard.

Guests will be given a lighted candle before the ceremony, which will include the national anthem by Young Marines Staff Sergeant Matta and welcoming remarks by Chris Chandler. U.S. Army Veteran Dennis Anderson will serve as guest speaker. The event will also include a final roll call — chaplains from A.V. Det. #930 and local veterans’ organizations naming members who have passed away since Memorial Day 2018.

Refreshments will be available, courtesy of Friends of the Lancaster Cemetery.

On Monday, May 27, starting at 9 a.m., the Lancaster Cemetery will host its annual Memorial Day ceremony in the Veterans Court of Honor.

Antelope Valley Young Marines will present the Colors and lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Donna Sweikow and Lisa Pittman will sing the National Anthem and Pastor Ken Gardner, Christ Our Savior United Methodist Church, Quartz Hill, will give the invocation. Antelope Valley Blue Star Mothers and representatives from the Antelope Valley Marine Corps League, Detachment #930, will place the military service wreaths at the flagpoles. Cemetery trustees Dave Owens and Cynthia Poole will place a memorial wreath at the main flagpole.

Pastor Ken Gardner, AVCD manager Dayle DeBry and office assistant Karla Archuleta will perform the Bell Ceremony to honor those who have passed since Memorial Day 2018.

Dennis Anderson will be the keynote speaker. Anderson served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper from 1972 – 1975. He is the former editor of the Antelope Valley Press newspaper. For a time Anderson traveled as a reporter throughout the Middle East. He currently works as a clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group.

In closing, Trustee Chairman Dave Owens will read an original poem entitled, “Laid to Rest.”

For more information, call Dayle DeBry, manager, Antelope Valley Cemetery District, at 661-942-6110.

