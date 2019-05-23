Countdown to 10th annual “Barn Bash” BBQ and auction

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Fair’s Livestock Council will host its 10th annual Barn Bash Barbecue and Auction on Saturday, June 8, in the H.W. Hunter Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fair & Event Center, located at 2551 West Avenue H in Lancaster.

Games and music begin at 5 p.m. and the BBQ Dinner starts at 6 p.m., followed by a silent and live auction at 7 p.m.

The purpose of this event is to raise funds for improvements to the AV Fair livestock barns as well as to fund scholarships for Antelope Valley Fair junior livestock exhibitors who are graduating in 2019 and are seeking financial aid for college. Over the years, money raised from the Barn Bash has contributed to numerous improvements that include new poultry cages, repair and powder coat swine pens, storage bins, evaporative coolers in the swine barn, auction stand and arena, a more secure area to house the beef, new fans in the beef/sheep/goat/swine barn and new wash racks in the pig barn.

This year the goal is to raise enough funds to install a sound system and cameras for the barns, purchase a screen for the auction, purchase small animal/rabbit feeders, and fund scholarships.

The BBQ Dinner/Auction tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the A.V. Fair & Event Center Exhibit Entry office, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or from the Administration Office, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets also can be purchased at the door on the night of the event for $12.

For more information, call 661-948-6060, ext. 123.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Fair & Event Center.]

