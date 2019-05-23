AVTA launching new routes

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will soon be rolling out three new bus routes, and making service enhancements to one its most popular local routes.

“Our top priority is providing excellent service to our customers, and these changes are just the first of many that we will soon implement to give our riders the best transit experience possible,” said AVTA Board Chair Marvin Crist. “Our upcoming Regional Transit Plan will create a blueprint for

success in achieving that goal, and we look forward to the new ways we can serve our customers better.”

Beginning May 24, AVTA will be running a special service to all Lancaster JetHawks Friday and Saturday home games at The Hangar throughout the 2019 regular game season. The AVTA “JetHawks Express” will run two separate routes, picking up passengers in four locations around the AV and taking them directly to the stadium.

Route A will depart Palmdale Transportation Center at 5 p.m., Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park at 5:18 p.m. and Boeing Plaza at 5:28 p.m., arriving at the JetHawks Stadium at about 5:45 p.m. Route B will depart George Lane Park in Quartz Hill at 5 p.m., arriving at the JetHawks Stadium at about 5:25 p.m. Regular local fares apply, and through AVTA’s partnership with the JetHawks organization, passengers will receive $5 off their game ticket through May and June.

The buses will leave JetHawks Stadium shortly after the end of each game, or after the fireworks displays when applicable, and return riders to the pick-up locations.

AVTA’s Local Route 1, its busiest route transporting passengers from Palmdale to Lancaster and back, will have new adjusted times beginning Monday, June 3. During peak hours from 8 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, Route 1 buses will now run every 15 minutes. The

frequency from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to midnight will vary, depending on the time of day.

Also beginning Monday, June 3, AVTA will broaden its commuter services to local aerospace employers with a new weekday route to Mojave Air & Space Port. The new Route 748 will have two buses running, with pick-ups beginning at 4:50 a.m. and 5:50 a.m. from the Palmdale Transportation Center and 5:10 a.m. and 6:10 a.m. from Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park in Lancaster, before heading to stops at Mojave Air & Space Port.

Two afternoon return routes will depart from The Spaceship Company location on Riccomini Ave at 4:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., and from the second location on Sabovich Street at 4:51 p.m. and 5:21 p.m. The buses will arrive at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park in Lancaster at 5:35 p.m. and 6:05 p.m. before ending at the Palmdale Transportation Center at 5:55 p.m. and 6:25 p.m.

For the first month of service, AVTA is offering free rides on the new Route 748, in an effort to encourage people to try out the new service and enjoy the free WiFi service.

Riders will begin paying a regular fare of $5 per trip on Monday, July 1, or they can choose from a variety of fare options. A monthly pass is $175 and a 10-trip pass is $45. The monthly pass will also be valid on all of AVTA’s local bus routes at no extra cost, and on all commuter routes traveling

south on the 14 freeway for a small upcharge.

“These types of innovative partnerships with other local organizations, such as the Lancaster Jethawks and the Mojave Air and Space Port, help us to provide our customers with new opportunities to get where they need to go,” said AVTA Executive Director Macy Neshati. “By working together, we can create mobility solutions that many people can benefit from.”

Complete information on all of AVTA’s local and commuter routes and fares may be found at www.AVTA.com.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority.]

–