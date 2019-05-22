Job recruitment for nursing facility

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, will host a recruitment event on Tuesday, May 28, at 9 a.m. for several positions for Windsor Terrace, a skilled nursing and assisted living facility in Thousand Oaks.

The following positions are available:

Certified nursing assistants (CAN), need to have CAN certification and complete an accredited CAN program, $16-$18.31/hr. DOE;

Licensed vocational nurses (LVN), must complete LVN program and be licensed in CA, $26-$29.97/hr. DOE;

Registered nurses (RN), must have associates or bachelor’s from an accredited program/school and be licensed with CA, $39-$44.39/hr. DOE; cooks, some prior cooking experience required and food handlers permit, $15.25-$16.43/hr. DOE;

Dietary aides, previous experience is preferred, $13.25-$13.86/hr. DOE. These are long-term positions with benefits.

Candidates must be registered with CalJobs, bring right to work documents (valid ID/DL & SSN card) and a bring resume tailored to the desired position.

For more information, contact: AJCCRecruitments@jvs-socal.org or call 661-265-7421.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

