Have coffee with PWD Board Director Kathy Mac Laren on May 28

PALMDALE– Palmdale Water District Board Director Kathy Mac Laren will be meeting constituents and answering questions at Coffee with a PWD Director, from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Irene’s Burger Cafe, located at 2067 East Palmdale Boulevard.

PWD will buy the first cup of coffee for those who attend the event.

Mac Laren will be the first of the five PWD directors to host a coffee event, which is designed to give customers the opportunity to meet their representatives and ask water-related questions in a casual environment.

For those unable to attend, Mac Laren will be on Facebook Live from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on PWD’s Facebook page, @palmdaleh2o. Written questions may be submitted as Facebook messages and will be answered.

“I am really looking forward to having coffee with our ratepayers and discussing any concerns they may have,” Mac Laren said in a news release. “It is a great opportunity for me to hear firsthand from our community. As directors, we need feedback from our constituents so that we can do a better job of representing them.”

Mac Laren was elected in 2011 to the Board to represent Division 4, which includes the area bounded by Palmdale Boulevard to the north, Avenue S to the south, 47th Street to the east and 20th Street to the west. She is serving her second term and will be up for reelection in 2020. A Palmdale resident since 1989, Mac Laren served two terms on the Palmdale Planning Commission. She works in business development for IBEW/NECA, and serves as a director on the 50th District Agriculture Association and the Antelope Valley Fair Association.

On June 12, PWD Director Robert E. Alvarado will hold his Coffee with a PWD Director, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Starbucks, located at 1763 East Palmdale Bouelvard. Alvarado represents Division 1, which borders Avenue P to the north, Avenue R to the south, 35th Street to the east and Highway 14 to the west.

For more information on the Palmdale Water District, visit www.palmdalewater.org.

[Information via news release from Palmdale Water District.]

