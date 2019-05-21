Palmdale’s “Music in the Parks” returns for 2019

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host eight free Music in the Parks events this summer, alternating between Poncitlán Square, located at 9th St. East between Ave. Q-9 & Ave. Q-10, and Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716 55th St. East.
Music in the Parks kicks off on June 6 and runs eight consecutive weeks (excluding July 4). All events will run from 6 to 8 p.m. and feature live music, kids’ activities, dance lessons and food trucks. Free dance lessons will be held before the events at 5:30 pm.
“Come with your family and friends and enjoy great tunes from local bands, including new artists,” said Senior Program Leader Joi Christy. “Bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit back and enjoy the beautiful summer evening in Palmdale.”
Music in the Parks schedule
Thursday, June 6 at Poncitlán Square– Seventh Switch
Classic rock, cumbias, rock en Español, country, reggae, disco/funk, calypso, rockabilly, Tex-Mex, 80’s and more.
Family friendly games, including croquet, giant checkers, chalk art, and more.
Food trucks: Tacos El Superior and Kona Ice.
Thursday, June 13 at Domenic Massari Park – POP Vision
Top 40 -All ages and experiences are encouraged to attend.
Family friendly games, including giant soccer, giant Jenga, chalk art, and more.
Food trucks: Izzy’s Taco House and Paleteria Y Dulceria Jessie.
Thursday, June 20 at Poncitlán Square –The Akoustiks
A twist of flavor and soul.
Recreation and family-friendly games, including croquet, giant checkers, chalk art, and more.
Food trucks: Spyro Gyros, Paleteria Y Dulceria Jessie.
Thursday, June 27 at Domenic Massari Park – On Tap
Classic rock, pop, country, blues & oldies
Thursday, July 11 at Poncitlán Square– Runaway
Country
Thursday, July 18 at Domenic Massari Park – Code Red
Everything from Rock to Country
Thursday, July 25 at Poncitlán Square– The Dance Band
R&B/Classics
Thursday, August 1 at – Domenic Massari Park
Performer TBD
For more information, call Palmdale’s recreation and culture office at 661-267-5611, Monday through Thursday, between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.
[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]
