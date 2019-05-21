Palmdale’s “Music in the Parks” returns for 2019

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host eight free Music in the Parks events this summer, alternating between Poncitlán Square, located at 9th St. East between Ave. Q-9 & Ave. Q-10, and Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716 55th St. East.

Music in the Parks kicks off on June 6 and runs eight consecutive weeks (excluding July 4). All events will run from 6 to 8 p.m. and feature live music, kids’ activities, dance lessons and food trucks. Free dance lessons will be held before the events at 5:30 pm.

“Come with your family and friends and enjoy great tunes from local bands, including new artists,” said Senior Program Leader Joi Christy. “Bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit back and enjoy the beautiful summer evening in Palmdale.”

Music in the Parks schedule

Thursday, June 6 at Poncitlán Square– Seventh Switch

Classic rock, cumbias, rock en Español, country, reggae, disco/funk, calypso, rockabilly, Tex-Mex, 80’s and more.

Family friendly games, including croquet, giant checkers, chalk art, and more.

Food trucks: Tacos El Superior and Kona Ice.

Thursday, June 13 at Domenic Massari Park – POP Vision

Top 40 -All ages and experiences are encouraged to attend.

Family friendly games, including giant soccer, giant Jenga, chalk art, and more.

Food trucks: Izzy’s Taco House and Paleteria Y Dulceria Jessie.

Thursday, June 20 at Poncitlán Square –The Akoustiks

A twist of flavor and soul.

Recreation and family-friendly games, including croquet, giant checkers, chalk art, and more.

Food trucks: Spyro Gyros, Paleteria Y Dulceria Jessie.

Thursday, June 27 at Domenic Massari Park – On Tap

Classic rock, pop, country, blues & oldies

Thursday, July 11 at Poncitlán Square– Runaway

Country

Thursday, July 18 at Domenic Massari Park – Code Red

Everything from Rock to Country

Thursday, July 25 at Poncitlán Square– The Dance Band

R&B/Classics

Thursday, August 1 at – Domenic Massari Park

Performer TBD

For more information, call Palmdale’s recreation and culture office at 661-267-5611, Monday through Thursday, between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

