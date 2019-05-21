California Community Colleges honors AVC employee with 2019 Classified Employee of the Year award

SACRAMENTO – Antelope Valley College employee Angela Musial was honored Tuesday in Sacramento as the 2019 California Community Colleges Classified Employee of the Year.

Musial was one of three honorees who received the award from the California Community Colleges Board of Governors. The other recipients were Mary Valdemar of San Bernardino Valley College and Trinidad (Trini) Araya of San Joaquin Delta College. Each recipient received a $500 cash award and a commemorative plaque.

“As a representative of our system’s classified staff, I commend my fellow classified staff for their hard work, commitment to helping our students achieve their higher education goals and serving as exemplary influences in their communities,” said Board of Governors member Bill Rawlings.

Established in 2008, and first presented in 2009, the Classified Employee of the Year award is given annually to community college classified employees who demonstrate the highest level of commitment to professionalism, the community colleges and the Vision for Success goals. Recipients also have a record of outstanding performance on the job, and a record of active participation on campus and in their communities.

Angela Musial has dedicated 15 years to Antelope Valley College District. She began as a student worker, and then moved into textbook buying at the college bookstore before being promoted to the District Buyer and her current position as Buyer Supervisor. As the single district buyer, Angela deployed the first online requisition system for the district along with training manuals, videos and a training process for new employees revolving around online requisitions. She has become the go-to expert on all matters related to purchasing for her district. Angela spearheaded an operations newsletter by bringing together various groups to include information on technology, facilities and business services for the start of every semester. In 2015 as the district moved toward fiscal independence, Angela played an integral role to help the district meet all required deadlines by developing extensive training guides during the implementation process. Angela is an asset to both her community college district and her local community as an active participant in numerous organizations and an advocate for student success.

[Information via news release from California Community Colleges.]

–