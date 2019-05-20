Palmdale to host 100th birthday celebration for first mayor Larry Chimbole

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a 100th Birthday Celebration this Wednesday in honor of its late first mayor Larry Chimbole.

It’s happening from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, in the Chimbole Cultural Center Ballroom, located 38350 Sierra Hwy, in Palmdale.

This event is free and open to the public.

Hors d’oeuvres, refreshments, music, a visual tribute, group photos, gift basket raffle and birthday cake will all be part of the celebration.

In lieu of gifts and certificates, attendees may bring school supplies for the SAVES back to school program which benefits low income children in our community.

“Join us as we celebrate the memory and life of Palmdale’s first mayor on his 100th birthday,” stated Palmdale City Manager James Purtee.”

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–