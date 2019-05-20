Palmdale seeks fitness court ambassadors

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is recruiting Fitness Court Ambassadors to help instruct others in the community on how to properly use equipment in the new Fitness Court, scheduled to open soon at Pelona Vista Park in Palmdale.

“Are you someone who loves being outside and working out?” asked Recreation Supervisor Jennifer Tallakson. “Now is your chance to give back to your community.”

Persons interested in becoming a Fitness Ambassador should contact Jennifer Tallakson at jtallakson@cityofpalmdale.org or 661-267-5611. There will be a required brief 30-minute webinar as part of the training.

The Fitness Court is a best-in-class outdoor bodyweight circuit training that includes more than 30 pieces of exercise equipment arranged in stations that allow for up to 28 people to use the court at the same time. The system features a series of full-body exercises that can be completed in just seven minutes. The 7 Movements in 7 Minutes is a simple yet powerful workout created for a range of athletic abilities that is shown to burn more calories per minute than most other forms of exercise.

The Fitness Court is made possible through funds from Antelope Valley Hospital, the presenting sponsor, as well as support from The Kaiser Foundation and an NFC Fitness Grant from official music sponsor Fit Radio.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–