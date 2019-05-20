Legacy Commons to host annual fitness walk this Thursday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Legacy Commons for Active Seniors will host its annual fitness walk on Thursday, May 23.

It’s happening from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Legacy Commons, located at 930 East Avenue Q-9 in Palmdale.

The event will begin with a stretching warm up, followed by a walk from Legacy Commons, around Poncitlán Square, and back. Participants will a light breakfast on the patio following the walk. T-shirts will be available for $5 (while supplies last.) There will also be the opportunity to participate in various lawn games on the Legacy Commons grounds, including bocce and horseshoes.

“You don’t have to go fast, you just have to go,” said Recreation Coordinator Laura Rice. “Studies have shown that even a 10 minute walk immediately improves brain chemistry to increase happiness. So come be happy with us.”

Legacy Commons is located at 930 East Avenue Q-9, and is open Monday through Thursday, from 8 am to 4:30 p.m. and Friday’s from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. It provides adults age 55+ the opportunity to remain young-at-heart with a wide range of drop-in activities in a modern, contemporary center. Adjacent Legacy Park features walking paths and picnic tables, bocce ball courts, horseshoe pits and a croquet lawn. Visitors are invited to pick up a detailed schedule of activities. No membership required.

For more information, call Legacy Commons at 661-267-5904.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–