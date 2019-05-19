Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster crash, woman injured while attempting to aid him

LANCASTER – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a pickup truck in Lancaster Sunday morning, and a woman coming to the aid of the biker suffered major injuries when she was struck by a passing motorist.

The initial crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, May 19, at the intersection of Avenue I and 15th Street East, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary information gathered at the scene revealed a male Black adult motorcyclist was traveling westbound [on] Avenue I, approaching the intersection of 15th Street East. A red pickup truck, being driven by a male Hispanic adult, was traveling eastbound on Avenue I and made a left turn at the intersection of 15th Street East. The motorcyclist collided into the pickup truck resulting in fatal injuries to the motorcyclist,” the news release states.

At some point the motorcyclist was underneath the pickup truck. Several people stopped their vehicles and approached the crash scene to render aid, sheriff’s officials said.

“Another vehicle entered the intersection from westbound Avenue I and collided into [a] citizen’s stopped vehicle. This secondary collision resulted in a vehicle striking a female Hispanic adult pedestrian,” the sheriff’s news release states. The woman was rushed to the hospital with major injuries.

Arriving paramedics pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

The condition of the driver in the pickup truck was not immediately known.

“The cause and circumstances of both collisions are being investigated,” the news release states.

Anyone with information regarding these collisions is encouraged to contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Traffic Detail at 661-948-8466.

–