Child injured, airlifted to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A child was airlifted to a hospital Saturday morning with injuries suffered in a multi-vehicle crash on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Palmdale.

The three-vehicle crash happened around 12:10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, in the northbound lanes of the freeway near Avenue S, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least one person was trapped inside a vehicle.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the scene and cut the roof off of the vehicle and freed the trapped person, the CHP said.

A child was placed in a helicopter and airlifted to a hospital in critical condition, according to a report from the scene.

A SigAlert was issued about 12:55 a.m. for the Nos. 2 and 3 lanes of the northbound Antelope Valley Freeway before both lanes were reopened at 1:50 a.m. Saturday, May 18.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.