19 arrested, none for DUI at Lancaster checkpoint

LANCASTER – No one was arrested for driving under the influence, but 19 drivers were arrested for other violations at a DUI/ driver’s license checkpoint in Lancaster Friday night, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Traffic Services Detail conducted the checkpoint from 6 p.m. Friday, May 17, to 2 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Avenue K and Elm Avenue in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The results of the checkpoint are as follows:

16 drivers were cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license.

Three people were arrested on “other criminal charges.”

36 citations were issued.

10 vehicles were towed.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting additional DUI/driver’s license checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols throughout the year as part of an ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon streets and highways.

Funding for these operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

