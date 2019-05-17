Medical Exploring Post 661 graduates 57 local students

LANCASTER — Fifty-seven students from the Antelope Valley Union High School District this week graduated from the third annual Medical Exploring Post in the Antelope Valley hosted by Kaiser Permanente.

Exploring is Learning for Life’s career education program, which helps young adults make more informed decisions about future careers. Students are required to complete a competitive application process, which includes teacher recommendations.

Kaiser Permanente’s physicians and employees volunteer their time to provide real-world career experiences for the explorers to help them gain practical knowledge in the medical field through a variety of activities.

The youth-led program also includes monthly meetings, hands-on learning presentations, a tour of the Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley Medical Offices, a tour of the Kaiser Permanente Regional Lab, community service projects, CPR training, and a graduation ceremony celebrating their accomplishments.

“Kaiser Permanente is proud to be going into our fourth year hosting the Medical Exploring Program,” said Tamara Riley, Medical Exploring Post Committee Chair. “This program is meant to expose students to a variety of careers in healthcare and help guide and inspire the next generation of medical professionals who will serve the communities they grew up in.”

Local Kaiser Permanente staff, AVUHSD officials, elected and community leaders attended the graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 15. The students shared their experiences, conducted live demonstrations on what they learned, and played a special video presentation.

The Medical Exploring Post 661 hosted by Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley is one of many youth workforce development programs, including Hippocrates Circle for middle school students and a Volunteer Program for high school students and beyond.

