Help Lancaster detectives find suspected burglar, suspected thief

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in identifying and locating the following suspects. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information beneath the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

The first suspect is accused of breaking into a house and stealing multiple items.

He is described as an adult black male, and he is pictured wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and carrying a skateboard.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Keesee at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

The second is accused of stealing a victim’s information and using it to withdraw money out of an ATM.

He is described as an adult Hispanic male with short dark hair, and he is pictured wearing a white button down shirt with a print.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Canela at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.