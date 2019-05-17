Help detectives finding missing 81-year-old Lancaster man

LANCASTER- Sheriff’s investigators are seeking the public’s help in locating an 81-year-old Lancaster man.

Isidro Valencia was last seen around noon on Sunday, May 12, at his home in the 44000 block of Elm Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The 5-foot-4, 120-pound senior has gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or at lacrimestoppers.org.