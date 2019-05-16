Schizophrenic, bipolar Lancaster man missing

LANCASTER – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a 35-year-old Lancaster man who is schizophrenic and bipolar.

Brandon Owen Watts was last seen on May 5 at 1 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The exact location where Watts was last seen was not disclosed.

Watts is white, 5 feet 9, 150 pounds, with long curly brown hair and blue eyes.

Although Watts lives and works in the Lancaster area, he is known to sleep in his vehicle in Orange County. His vehicle is a 2006 white Toyota Tundra with California license plate number 8C04660.

“Mr. Watts is manic depressive, schizophrenic and bipolar, and his loved ones are concerned for his well-being,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Anyone with information on Watts’ whereabouts is urged to call Sgt. Mike Rodriguez or Detectives Tamar Abraham or Matt Pereida of the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.