Palmdale receives grant to aid SAVES

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale was awarded $174,000 to help South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES) expand its food rescue and distribution efforts. The money came from a Food Waste Prevention and Rescue Grant from the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle).

This grant will allow SAVES to enhance its services to the most vulnerable members of the community. With this award, SAVES will be able to dramatically increase its intake of food donations from both new and existing food donors, all of which will be food that is rescued from going to landfills and instead distributed to those in need.

“This project is a creative, resourceful, and multi-faceted project that will improve the quality of services that the city provides while contributing to state and local waste reduction goals,” said City Manager James Purtee. “We also would like to thank Senator Scott Wilk and Assemblymember Tom Lackey for their support letters fully endorsing this project.”

SAVES was started in 1983 to offer assistance to individuals and families who are experiencing a temporary emergency situation. Food is provided through a collaboration with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, federal programs, and the daily contributions of local markets, stores and restaurants.

