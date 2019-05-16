AV Hospital hosts craft fair this Friday

LANCASTER – Capping off its week-long Hospital Week festivities, Antelope Valley Hospital is hosting a free craft fair from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Friday, May 17.

The craft fair will take place adjacent to the hospital’s Medical Office Building, 44241 15th Street West. It is free and open to the entire community.

Fifty vendors will be offering unique items and one-of-a-kind gifts, including jewelry, candles, clothing, homemade jams and jellies, soaps, and home decor. The hospital holds a holiday craft fair every November. Due to popular demand, an additional fair was added to the Hospital Week activities lineup. Proceeds from the craft fair benefit the hospital’s events and employee recognition team.

National Hospital Week celebrates the role hospitals have in providing life-saving care for their communities and the men and women that provide that care.

“Having a second craft fair at the end of Hospital Week offers something for our employees to enjoy, but more importantly, it’s a way for the community to celebrate with us,” stated Daren Ayers-Malaj, chairman of the hospital event and recognition team. “It gives the community a fun reason to come to our facility.”

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

