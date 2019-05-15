Palmdale’s website, phone system to be temporarily offline for maintenance

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s website, www.CityofPalmdale.org, and phone lines will be unavailable from 6 p.m. Thursday, May 16, to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, due to maintenance and power work on the systems.

To report emergencies during this time, residents, businesses and agencies may call the Palmdale Sheriff’s main line at 661-272-2400.

Emergencies include sewer overflows, roadway/right-of-way hazards, downed tree limbs, downed signs, potholes, or broken sprinkler lines in city parks or landscaped areas.

For more information, call 661-267-5115.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–