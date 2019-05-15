Family Movie Nights return to the Palmdale Amphitheater this summer

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s popular Family Movie Nights will return to the Palmdale Amphitheater on four Friday evenings this summer featuring family favorite blockbuster hits.

Coming to the Amphitheater’s screen will be Up on July 12; Zootopia on July 26; 101 Dalmatians on Aug. 9; and How to Train Your Dragon on Aug. 16.

“Family Movie Nights are all about community fun and camaraderie,” stated Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith. “It’s an affordable evening out where people can enjoy some of the best loved films of all time as well as our beautiful summer evenings. Seeing so many children dressed up as their favorite movie characters makes the experience all the more memorable.”

Tickets for Family Movie Nights are $4, with kids 12 and under admitted free. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Parking is free. Tickets are sold on-site only, beginning at 5 p.m. on the day of each movie. The gates open at 6 p.m. and movies start at dusk (when it’s dark enough to show the movie). Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. Food and non-alcoholic beverages are welcome at Family Movie Nights. Snack vendors will be on-site, as well. All bags and coolers will be inspected at the gate. Alcohol and pets are not allowed.

The Palmdale Amphitheater is located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard.

In Up, Carl Fredricksen, a 78-year-old balloon salesman, is about to fulfill a lifelong dream. Tying thousands of balloons to his house, he flies away to the South American wilderness. But curmudgeonly Carl’s worst nightmare comes true when he discovers a little boy named Russell is a stowaway aboard the balloon-powered house. This animated classic features the voices of Edward Asner, Christopher Plummer, Delroy Lindo, John Ratzenberger, and Jordan Nagai. Rated PG.

Zootopia features a city of anthropomorphic animals where a rookie bunny cop and a cynical con artist fox must work together to uncover a conspiracy. From the largest elephant to the smallest shrew, the city of Zootopia is a mammal metropolis where animals live and thrive. It stars the voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, Jenny Slate, and Nate Torrence. Rated PG.

In the animated Disney Classic 101 Dalmatians, Dalmatian Pongo is tired of his bachelor-dog life. He spies lovely Perdita and maneuvers his master, Roger, into meeting Perdita’s owner, Anita. The owners fall in love and marry, keeping Pongo and Perdita together too. After Perdita gives birth to a litter of 15 puppies, Anita’s old school friend Cruella De Vil wants to buy them all. Roger declines her offer, so Cruella hires the Badun brothers to steal them — so she can have a fur coat. The voice cast includes Rod Taylor, Ben Wright, Lisa Davis, Betty Lou Gerson, Cate Bauer, Frederick Worlock, J. Pat O’Malley, and Tom Conway. Rated G.

In How to Train Your Dragon, a misfit Viking teen befriends a dragon, despite his tribe’s beliefs and history of dragon slaying. Starring the voices of Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson, America Ferrera, and Jonah Hill. Rated PG.

For more information on Family Movie Nights, visit www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com or call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

