Season of Service wraps up this Saturday with food drive sorting

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is recruiting volunteers for its final “Season of Service” event of 2019 this Saturday, May 18.

From 9 a.m. to 12 noon, volunteers will help South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES) process donations from the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive for community distribution.

Registration and processing will take place at 38448 Sierra Highway in Palmdale. The warehouse is located on the corner of Sierra Hwy and Q7.

To pre-register, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/engaged. For more information, call 661-267-5473 or email engage@cityofpalmdale.org.

Volunteers under age 15 must be accompanied by an adult. All participants must complete a Release of Liability (available at www.cityofpalmdale.org/engaged or at event registration). Verification of service hours is available for students.

Palmdale residents last year donated more than 35,000 hours of service towards making Palmdale a better place to live.

“If you have an idea for a project or you want to participate in something but you’re not quite sure what, give us a call at 661-267-5473 and we can help you identify areas of interest or visit us online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/Engaged,” stated Community Programs Supervisor Trish Jones.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

