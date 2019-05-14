Palmdale man sentenced in deadly Leimert Park shooting

LOS ANGELES – A Palmdale man was one of two men sentenced Tuesday in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Derron Jones in Leimert Park in 2015.

Dondre Williams, 25, of Palmdale was sentenced to six years behind bars — with credit for time already served — in connection with his no contest plea to one count each of shooting at an occupied motor vehicle and assault by means of force likely to inflict great bodily injury.

Tyree Davion Woods, 24, of Los Angeles, who pleaded no contest to first-degree murder and admitted that he personally used a firearm, was sentenced to to 50 years to life in state prison. Both defendants pleaded no contest on May 9.

The fatal shooting happened July 20, 2015.

Woods and Williams followed a car carrying Derron Jones and a female passenger, and Woods cut off the victim’s vehicle, got out of his car and opened fire as Jones tried to make a U-turn. Jones died at a hospital later that day of multiple gunshot wounds. His female passenger was not injured.

Woods and Williams were arrested after a police chase about a month later.

