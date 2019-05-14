The Antelope Valley Times

Palmdale man sentenced in deadly Leimert Park shooting

Derron Jones, 25, died after he was shot multiple times in Leimert Park on July 20, 2015, according to police. (Image source: YouTube memorial video)

LOS ANGELES – A Palmdale man was one of two men sentenced Tuesday in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Derron Jones in Leimert Park in 2015.

Dondre Williams, 25, of Palmdale was sentenced to six years behind bars — with credit for time already served — in connection with his no contest plea to one count each of shooting at an occupied motor vehicle and assault by means of force likely to inflict great bodily injury.

Tyree Davion Woods, 24, of Los Angeles, who pleaded no contest to first-degree murder and admitted that he personally used a firearm, was sentenced to to 50 years to life in state prison. Both defendants pleaded no contest on May 9.

The fatal shooting happened July 20, 2015.

Woods and Williams followed a car carrying Derron Jones and a female passenger, and Woods cut off the victim’s vehicle, got out of his car and opened fire as Jones tried to make a U-turn. Jones died at a hospital later that day of multiple gunshot wounds. His female passenger was not injured.

Woods and Williams were arrested after a police chase about a month later.

  1. It’s nice to here that justice was served for one individual. The other individual that was granted time serve God knows what he’s doing abd we all pay consequences. I’ve known the Jones family in a few years probably two decades. I won’t ever understand Derron death. He was somebody and as a cute little kid I knew he was going to make it on a positive impact on whatever he did. He looked up to his older brothers and loved his moms. I won’t put no names. BUT I’m sorry for this loss can’t no1 take this pain away. I know Derron faught to the end he damn sure wasn’t ready to leave. God definitely takes the good it’s nor fair he was taken from us in pain. Love you guys he’s with pops he’s definitely getting taken care of. Love u Oldest brother am I’m sorry this is new to me….

  2. We do not need this guy nor his dog as a poster picture of our city. The sooner these types move out of the area, the better.

