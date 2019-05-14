The Antelope Valley Times

Driver killed in rollover crash ID’d

LAKE LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the driver killed Monday afternoon in a rollover crash near Lake Los Angeles.

He was 56-year-old Jaime Fernandez of Lancaster, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fatal wreck was reported around 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 13, on 170th Street East south of Avenue S, according to a CHP report.

Fernandez was driving a 2006 Mazda B2300 northbound on 170th Street East when his vehicle drifted off the roadway onto the right shoulder. The vehicle overturned, and Fernandez, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, the CHP report states.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Alcohol (and/or) drugs is not suspected to be a factor in this collision,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer E. Alonzo at the Antelope Valley Area CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

  1. “The vehicle overturned, and Fernandez, who was not wearing a seatbelt…”

    I would think that a man his age would know what to do.

    • Seat belt laws were not pushed early on when folks his age were kids. my folks had a truck without seatbelts and another that only had lap belts.

      • He had to take the written test to obtain a drivers license, and the requirement to wear a seat belt, plus the fine is in the book.

